Three accused who fired at Mohali police arrested, two injured after encounter

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Three accused who allegedly had attacked an anti-narcotics team on Saturday, injuring police personnel and rescuing their associates before fleeing, were arrested by Mohali police on Monday after an encounter in the Chao Majra area in IT city.
During the encounter, two of the accused were injured, and police recovered two .32 bore firearms from them.
SSP Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans said that an FIR had been registered in this case at the Sohana police station. The SSP said that on Saturday, the district anti-narcotics team received an input regarding drug trafficking. The team managed to apprehend two suspects, but during the operation, assailants arriving in another vehicle opened fire on the police party and attacked them with swords. Two police personnel were injured in the attack, and the assailants managed to free their two associates and escape.
He added that immediately after the incident, multiple teams led by SP (D), SP (Operations), SP (Rural), and DSP-rank officers conducted continuous raids across Punjab. During this period, two accused surrendered in court.
According to the SSP, the remaining three accused, Gagan, Jaskaran, and Lakhwinder, were tracked down near Chao Majra. As soon as they spotted the police, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by the police. In the encounter, Jaskaran and Lakhwinder were injured, while Gagan was arrested on the spot.
Police recovered two .32 bore firearms from the accused. A forensic examination will determine whether these weapons were used in the firing incident on Saturday. Empty cartridges were also recovered from the scene.
The SSP said the accused are residents of Giga Majra and Tangori villages near Sohana in Mohali. Their criminal backgrounds and possible links to drug trafficking are being investigated.
According to police, around 15 rounds of firing took place during the encounter. Of these, the accused fired five rounds, one of which hit an official vehicle of the SHO. Police also returned fire in response.
The injured accused have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. After obtaining remand from the court, police will interrogate them to determine what narcotic substance they possessed on the day of the incident, where it was sourced from, and to whom it was intended to be supplied, the SSP said.
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