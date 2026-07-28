Three accused who fired at Mohali police arrested, two injured after encounter

During the encounter, two of the accused were injured, and police recovered two .32 bore firearms from them. (File)

Three accused who allegedly had attacked an anti-narcotics team on Saturday, injuring police personnel and rescuing their associates before fleeing, were arrested by Mohali police on Monday after an encounter in the Chao Majra area in IT city.

During the encounter, two of the accused were injured, and police recovered two .32 bore firearms from them.

SSP Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans said that an FIR had been registered in this case at the Sohana police station. The SSP said that on Saturday, the district anti-narcotics team received an input regarding drug trafficking. The team managed to apprehend two suspects, but during the operation, assailants arriving in another vehicle opened fire on the police party and attacked them with swords. Two police personnel were injured in the attack, and the assailants managed to free their two associates and escape.