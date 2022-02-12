217 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in Tricity

The Tricity reported 217 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths on Friday. Currently, 1,728 cases are active here.

Chandigarh: 95 new cases, three deaths

The city reported 95 new cases on February 11 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 91209. The total number of active cases is 728 and deaths due to Covid are 1149, with three deaths reported today. The positivity rate today is 3.33 per cent.

The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2855 and total recoveries today are 180. The total number of vaccinations today is 1580.

Mohali: 81 new cases, one death

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Mohali district Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,143. As many as 81 positive cases were also reported in the district, increasing the total number of cases to 95,028 with 742 active cases.

Health officials said that a total of 1,594 samples were collected on Friday. A maximum of 47 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 14 from Dhakoli, 12 from Kharar, two each from Derabassi, Gharuan and Boothgarh, and one each from Lalru and Kurali.

Panchkula: 41 new cases, one death

A total of 41 new Covid cases and one death were reported in Panchkula on Friday.

A 42-year-old man, resident of Parwala, who was suffering from decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and was not vaccinated at all, succumbed to the disease.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 per cent during the third wave, has now risen to 98.5 per cent.

While 41 new cases were reported on Friday, 56 were added to the district count owing to the tracing of cases from Thursday’s tally.

The positivity rate on Friday was recorded at 4.5 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 21 deaths witnessed in the past month of January.

The active case tally currently stands at 258 cases.

The district has conducted 5,84,069 tests so far, with 1,127 samples being collected on Thursday.