Mohali: CBI arrests RCF chief engineer for taking one lakh bribe

A five-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Principal Chief Engineer (building) of Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kaparthala and arrested him for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The CBI team came from Chandigarh late last night around 2:30 am. The team remained at the official’s place for some hours to search the house and seized cash as well as some documents from his residence.

The arrested accused was produced in the court of Special Judge, CBI, Mohali on Saturday and was remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

It is learnt that CBI got a complaint from a Delhi based contractor, which has some construction contract with RCF, that the Principal Chief Engineer RCF, Kapurthala, Suresh Chand Meena, was demanding heavy commission from him.

CBI confirmed that a case has been registered against Principal Chief Engineer, RCF, Kapurthala on a complaint.

CBI sources said that the complainant (a contractor who undertakes works related to civil & horticulture of RCF) met the Principal Chief Engineer, RCF, Kapurthala in connection with tender/payment related work in his office.

During the said meeting, the accused allegedly demanded bribe at the rate of 1 per cent of gross payments received by the complainant’s firm in lieu of completed tender work and also for further continuation of contract work.

CBI laid a trap in Kapurthala and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kapurthala and Jaipur which led to recovery of incriminating documents, said the CBI.