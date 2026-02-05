Mohali carnival: Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela begins, Mann govt reaffirms push for women empowerment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mohali carnival, Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the Mela Ground, Sector 88, Mohali, highlighting the Punjab government’s renewed commitment to women empowerment and rural entrepreneurship.
The event was inaugurated by Punjab Rural Development & Panchayat and Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, along with former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.
Addressing the gathering, Sond said the Sakhi Shakti Mela aims to empower rural women self-help groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs by providing them a strong, government-backed marketing platform. “Women SHGs produce high-quality, organic and traditional products, but often lack access to large markets. This mela bridges that gap,” he said. He added that the event is being organised by the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM) under the Rural Development & Panchayat Department, in collaboration with the Industry & Commerce Department.
The minister said that nearly 90 per cent of the stalls are managed by women, reflecting their confidence and entrepreneurial strength. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the mela budget has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 70 crore, unlike previous governments that neglected grassroots entrepreneurship and Punjab’s cultural promotion.
Highlighting governance reforms, Sond said the Mann government has addressed challenges such as drugs, corruption and gangsterism through initiatives like Aam Aadmi Clinics, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh), Schools of Eminence, Yudh Nasheyan Virudh, and merit-based employment, with the goal of building a“Rangla Punjab.”
Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said he was inspired by the resilience of Punjab’s women entrepreneurs. “These women are writing inspiring success stories, balancing families and businesses, and strengthening SHGs economically,” he said. He added that the Sakhi Shakti Mela offers them a national and global platform to showcase their skills and leadership.
During the event, women achievers were honoured, and a renewable/solar energy innovation competition for women, offering assistance up to Rs 25 lakh with GIZ India support, was announced. The mela will continue till February 10.
