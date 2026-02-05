Mohali carnival: Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela begins, Mann govt reaffirms push for women empowerment

The Mohali carnival, Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the Mela Ground, Sector 88, Mohali, highlighting the Punjab government’s renewed commitment to women empowerment and rural entrepreneurship.

The event was inaugurated by Punjab Rural Development & Panchayat and Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, along with former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.

Addressing the gathering, Sond said the Sakhi Shakti Mela aims to empower rural women self-help groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs by providing them a strong, government-backed marketing platform. “Women SHGs produce high-quality, organic and traditional products, but often lack access to large markets. This mela bridges that gap,” he said. He added that the event is being organised by the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM) under the Rural Development & Panchayat Department, in collaboration with the Industry & Commerce Department.