Mohali: Car mows down two boys in Mullanpur, accused on the run

The car, involved in the road accident in Mullanpur, on Saturday. (Express photo) The car, involved in the road accident in Mullanpur, on Saturday. (Express photo)

TWO BOYS were killed in a road accident after being allegedly hit by a rashly driven car here at Mullanpur in Mohali on Saturday evening. Police have identified the accused and were conducting raids to arrest him. According to the police, the victims have been identified as Navneet Singh (13) and Akashdeep Singh (17), both residents of Mullanpur Garibdas, Mohali.

Police sources said the accident occurred on Saturday evening. An eyewitness, Nagar Singh, told the police that he was on his way to a petrol pump in the area, where he saw his two nephews going home to Eco City in Mullanpur. In the meantime, as Nagar Singh went to attend nature’s call, he heard the noise of an accident. The complainant rushed to the spot and found that a Cruze car, rashly driven by a person, hit his two nephews.

According to Nagar, after being hit by car, Akashdeep’s head struck the windshield of the car whereas Navneet was hit badly by the footrest of the Cruze. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The boys were rushed to PGI by the police, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Nagar told the police that the father of the victim was a driver by profession and working in Chandigarh. Akash was studying in Class XII and Navneet in Class VIII. Nagar has also alleged that the accused were drunk, but the police have not checked their vehicle.

Acting on Nagar’s complaint, a case under sections, 279, 337 and 304 A of the IPC has been registered. The police have identified the accused as Amanpreet Singh. Raids were on to arrest Amanpreet, said a police official.

