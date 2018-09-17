Mohali: Car hits morning walkers, one killed, three injured

An injured being treated at hospital. An injured being treated at hospital.

A MORNING walk turned fatal near Majri village on Sunday as one person was killed and three, including a journalist of a vernacular daily and his wife, were injured after a car hit them. Police recovered 31 cartons of liquor from the car. The car driver managed to flee after leaving his vehicle behind.

The police identified the man who died as Sewa Singh, a resident of Khairpur village. He was an employee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Those injured were identified as Dilwar Singh Khairpur, his wife Rajwinder Kaur and his brother-in-law Gurwinder Singh. Dilwar Singh, who is a reporter with a vernacular daily, told Chandigarh Newsline that the accident occurred around 5.30 am when he along with his wife and brother-in-law were on their morning walk. Sewa Singh was behind them and the Maruti Swift car which was coming from Chandigarh side, first hit Sewa Singh and then the others.

“I could not understand what happened. We were around 100 metres ahead of Sewa Singh. I heard some loud noise behind. The moment I turned back, the car also hit us. The car sped off after hitting us but it stopped at some distance. The driver left the car and fled,” Khairpur said.

Sewa Singh died on the spot. He was an ex-serviceman and was currently working at the Punjab and Haryana Court as a peon. Dilwar Singh said that some other morning walkers called the police and the ambulance, and rushed them to hospital. The three victims were admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

Doctors said that Dilwar’s right leg was broken while his wife had a fracture in her left arm and his brother-in-law too had fractures on his right leg and an arm. The Majri Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh Brar, said that Sewa Singh and three others were on their morning walk when the incident happened.

The SHO added that the accused might be bringing liquor from Chandigarh to Punjab. An Aadhaar card, too, was recovered from the car.

“We also recovered half-burnt foil papers from inside the car. It indicates that the driver might have taken some drugs. He was carrying liquor illegally. We impounded the car and shall soon arrest the man who was driving it,” the SHO said, adding that the car was registered with the Jalandhar district transport authority in the name of one Lakhvir Chand.

The police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also added provisions of the Excise Act.

