Mohali: Car driver hits down three women on a footpath, one killed

A 45-year-old woman was killed, while two of her relatives were seriously injured on Friday after a speeding car ran over them in Mohali’s Phase XI. Police said they have arrested the car driver after the accident and booked him on charges of culpable homicide. Police are yet to determine if he was drunk or under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and medical tests to determine the same will be conducted on Saturday.

According to the police, 45-year-old Obmbiri was killed in the accident, while her sister Rambiri (60) and their daughter-in-law, Mamta (40), were seriously injured.

Investigators said that the accident took place while the victims were having dinner on the footpath in Phase XI. “The car driver was in an inebriated condition. We want action taken against him. he even tried to flee from the spot after hitting us,” said one of victim’s relative.

SHO of Phase XI station, Mohit Singla, said that they had registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 337 (Causing hurt by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When questioned whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs, SHO Mohit Singla said that the driver — identified Harpreet Singh (23) — was arrested and his medical examination shall be conducted on Saturday. Singla said that the accused Harpreet Singh was preparing for the IELTS.

The injured were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where one of them succumbed during treatment.

After the incident, the relatives of the victim had briefly staged a protest alleging that the police was trying to save the culprit.