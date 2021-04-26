Mohali caps charge for chest CT-scan at Rs 2,000

The DC said that all the diagnostic centres in the district should adhere to the rules.

On receiving complaints regarding overcharging by diagnostic centres for chest CT scan, which is undertaken to determine the extent of infection in Covid-19 patients, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan ordered a cap on charges for the same.

The DC said that the state government under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (COVID-19 Regulations 2020), has issued orders that no private diagnostic centre is to charge any amount more than Rs 2,000 for CT-scan/HRCT chest, inclusive of GST/Taxes, documentation and reporting in the state.

The DC said that all the diagnostic centres in the district should adhere to the same.

He further ordered that private diagnostic centres which conduct CT-Chest scan must share their data with Mohali Civil Surgeon and they should not declare any Covid positive or negative report on the basis of CT-Chest scan without confirmation from Covid-19 testing lab.

“Besides, every diagnostic centre must submit weekly report of CT-scan/HRCT chest to the Civil Surgeon. As per the instructions of state government, the diagnostic centres must display scanning rates in visible manner,” the DC directed.