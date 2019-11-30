Mohali businessmen raise concern over decrease in flights at Chandigarh airport

A view of the International Airport in Mohali. (Express photo) A view of the International Airport in Mohali. (Express photo)

With several domestic and international flights from Chandigarh International Airport getting cancelled, business fraternity in Mohali fears that poor connectivity will affect investments coming to the city.

The president of Mohali Industries Association (MIA) Yogesh Sagar, said that they had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for increasing the flights from the international airport following which more domestic and international flights were started.

“But now, with the decreasing number of flights, the connectivity will become poor and it stop the investors who are keen to come to Mohali. On the one hand, infrastructure is being developed in Mohali by claiming that the city has one of the best connectivity, but on the other hand there are negligible flights,” Yogesh Sagar told Chandigarh Newsline.

This year almost all the international flights from Chandigarh have stopped operations expect one flight to Dubai.

As many as 10 flights of Jet Airways were cancelled from April this year. The flights to Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow and the one to Hisar have also been cancelled.

Two flights to Mumbai, international flights to Dubai and Bangkok have also stalled operations.

In the coming days, the Srinagar-Chandigarh-Kolkala flight could also be cancelled but the airport authorities have not received any official confirmation regarding this.

Earlier, short runway was one of major reasons for the airline operators for not operating their flights. But the runway was also extended from 9000 feet to 10,400 feet and it was claimed that any aircraft could be operated from the airport.

However, more flights have not started operating from the airport.

Poor visibility, shortage of planes and commercial viability were some of the issues cited by the airline operators.

The spokesperson of Chandigarh International Airport said that this winter only Indigo’s flight will be discontinued from December 14 to February 14, next year.

The spokesperson said that the airlines did not give any reason for discontinuing the flight.

The airport authorities said that no airline has come forward for starting new flights from Chandigarh.

“We have not received any notification from any airline to start any new route or flight,” the spokesperson said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App