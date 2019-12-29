Mohali: Businessman assaulted for blowing horn, one booked

The incident had occurred after the complainant blew his car’s horn. Police booked a man in this connection but the accused has not been arrested yet. (Representational Image) The incident had occurred after the complainant blew his car’s horn. Police booked a man in this connection but the accused has not been arrested yet. (Representational Image)

A resident of Sector 91 alleged that he was assaulted while he was going home with his family.

The incident had occurred after the complainant blew his car’s horn. Police booked a man in this connection but the accused has not been arrested yet.

The incident took place when Japjeet Singh, a businessman, was going on his way back home with his wife and two children.

The accused allegedly started following him and when Japjeet stopped his car to ask the reason, the accused assaulted him.

“While I was going home, I noticed that someone was following my car in another vehicle. At an internal road, the man who was following me overtook my vehicle and stopped me. He came out of his vehicle and started abusing me. He asked me about why I used to blow horn outside his house,” Japjeet Singh told Newsline.

Japjeet stated in his complaint that when he objected to the accusations, the accused started hitting him and broke one of his fingers.

He also told the police that the accused, identified as Brar, used to harass people in their locality. “He used to abuse people and did the same with me. I lodged a complaint with the police,” Japjeet Singh said.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh said that they registered a case against Brar under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (assault) and 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.

