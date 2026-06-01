Bawa White House–Airport Link Road nears completion

GMADA officials say the remaining work is expected to be completed shortly. (File Photo)

The much-awaited link road connecting Bawa White House in Phase 11 to Airport Road is inching closer to completion, but commuters may have to exercise caution for a few more days as portions of the project remain under construction.

Although traffic is currently being allowed through a temporary one-way passage, several stretches of the road are still unpaved. A section of the bridge under construction is yet to be completed, with concrete slab work continuing at the site. Vehicles are presently navigating through temporary dirt tracks on either side of the bridge.

Contrary to concerns about a prolonged delay, GMADA officials say the remaining work is expected to be completed shortly.