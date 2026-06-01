Bawa White House–Airport Link Road nears completion

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The much-awaited link road connecting Bawa White House in Phase 11 to Airport Road is inching closer to completion, but commuters may have to exercise caution for a few more days as portions of the project remain under construction.
Although traffic is currently being allowed through a temporary one-way passage, several stretches of the road are still unpaved. A section of the bridge under construction is yet to be completed, with concrete slab work continuing at the site. Vehicles are presently navigating through temporary dirt tracks on either side of the bridge.
Contrary to concerns about a prolonged delay, GMADA officials say the remaining work is expected to be completed shortly.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Amit Garg, Superintending Engineer, GMADA, said, “The remaining bridge work and road construction will be completed within the next 10 days. After that, the road will be opened for two-way traffic.”
Recent rainfall has further complicated construction activity, creating muddy conditions in the area. With the monsoon season approaching, concerns remain that adverse weather could impact the pace of work if the remaining construction is not completed on schedule.
Workers at the construction site said the road is not yet ready for regular public use and that motorists are using the route at their own risk.
Akhilesh Kumar, a worker at the site, said warning boards and plastic barricades had been installed to restrict movement, but many commuters removed them and continued using the road.
“People should use the route carefully and follow safety precautions as construction work is still underway,” he said.
The route remains crucial for the project itself, with heavy machinery, trolleys carrying construction material and other vehicles moving continuously through the site. Raw material required for the remaining work is also being transported through the same corridor, resulting in frequent movement of heavy vehicles.
The project has been awaited for years and is expected to provide a major alternative link to Airport Road, helping reduce traffic congestion on one of Mohali’s busiest stretches.
Once completed, the road will offer direct connectivity between the Balongi area and Airport Road, significantly reducing travel time to the airport. It is expected to be particularly beneficial for air travellers and commuters heading towards Chandigarh International Airport, especially those catching connecting flights.
Traffic pressure on Airport Road has increased steadily in recent years. Congestion is routinely witnessed near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, the Sector 79-80 junction, the ISBT area and the railway overbridge. Motorists travelling through Sector 82 and adjoining areas also face long queues during peak hours.
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