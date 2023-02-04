Mohali-based Major to get Bar to Sena Medal for bravery

A Mohali resident, Major Jagtar Johal, will be awarded a Bar to Sena Medal (second award of Sena Medal) for bravery at the Central Command Investiture Ceremony to be held on February 8.

Major Johal belongs to the Rajput Regiment and has been awarded the medal for conspicuous bravery while participating in counter terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

As per a statement released by the Army, Major Johal cultivated a local source (informer) over a sustained period of 11 months. On July 1, 2021, the source confirmed to Major Johal the presence of four to five terrorists in a village of Pulwama and a cordon search operation was launched.

As per the Army, Major Johal laid the initial cordon with complete surprise, trapped the terrorists and ensured all civilians were evacuated from the cordon to mitigate collateral damage. Once contact was established, he exercised tactical command and four terrorists were neutralised.

“Major Jagtar Johal led a search party and entered the target house where the last terrorist had firmly established himself. Upon entering the house, the terrorist opened fire. Reacting quickly to the situation, Major Johal pinned down the terrorist with accurate gunfire and helped his search party take cover in the meantime. Later, he further closed onto the terrorist and neutralised him after a brief and intense exchange of fire,” the Army statement said.