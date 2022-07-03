Widow found murdered in Mohali’s Barodi village

A widow was reportedly found murdered by some unidentified persons in Barodi village near Kurali here early on Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation after registering a case of murder.

The victim was identified as Harjinder Kaur whose husband Khajan Singh had died a few years ago, and she had been living with her children in the village. According to police, the incident took place when Harjinder Kaur had gone to milk buffaloes outside her house. It is believed that the assailants had attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon on her neck.

“Harjinder Kaur did not return home after she went to milk buffaloes outside her house early on Saturday. A woman working at Kaur’s house found her lying in a pool of blood who then informed her family members and other villagers,” the sarpanch of Barodi village, Manmohan Singh Mavi, said. Kharar (II) DySP Amarpreet Singh said that the villagers told the police that Harjinder Kaur had no enemies. The culprits would soon be arrested, he added. The police have got a CCTV camera clue and are relying on it to track down the culprits.