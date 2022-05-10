Mohali attack on Punjab cops raises concerns for Chandigarh Police

The Monday attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali – an adjoining city of Chandigarh – has raised many concerns for the Chandigarh Police, which are yet to trace the perpetrators who left a tiffin bomb in a bag loaded with RDX, a detonator, a long codex fire and a pamphlet of the Khalistan Action Force (KAF) near the high security Model Burail Jail on April 23. The explosive was later neutralised by a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) from Manesar, Delhi.

“Yesterday’s incident at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali is serious and alarming. We cannot take it lightly. Weeks before it, we found RDX near Model Burail Jail. We are on alert. Our senior officers, including SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, visited the scene of crime in Mohali yesterday (Monday),” a senior Chandigarh Police officer said.

Sources said that so far, there is no concrete information about the suspects who left the explosive substances near the jail.

The teams of Chandigarh polices’ Operations Cell, which looks after anti-terrorist activities, have grilled many suspects arrested in Punjab and Haryana for having links with terrorists, including some sitting abroad but yet to draw any conclusion about the perpetrators.

“As Punjab Police had announced that wanted criminal Harvinder Singh Rinda was shifted to Pakistan and had started working on the behest of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to revive terrorism in India, we are looking into that aspect too,” a police officer said.

Two days after seizing the RDX, Chandigarh Police had gone to Nawashahar to question three arrested members of a terror module being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda on April 25. Later, a team had also gone to Una where a tiffin bomb was found in a borewell. A team of Chandigarh police had also gone to Karnal for questioning four suspects arrested with explosive substances on May 7.