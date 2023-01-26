Mohali attack: NIA arrests main shooter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Deepak Ranga, the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali last year, from UP’s Gorakhpur.

Deepak Ranga is alleged to have launched the RPG attack on May 9, 2022, and had been absconding since then.

The NIA had registered the case suo motu on September 20, 2022, after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

“It had emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, etc. across border through a widespread inter-state network of gun-runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers & suppliers, and explosive traffickers,” the NIA said in a written statement.

Deepak Ranga, a resident of Surakpur village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda, according to the NIA.

“Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, Deepak Ranga has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including violent killings. He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa,” the NIA stated.

“Since the registration of three criminal cases against the above terror-gangster-drug smuggler network, the NIA had already arrested 19 leaders/members of various organised criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one big financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” it said.

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9. “Further action to dismantle the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus and infrastructure would be intensified in the near future,” the NIA statement added.