Mohali ATM guard among 2 held for throwing chilli powder into customer’s eyes, looting Rs 4 lakh

According to the police, the crime occurred on February 14, when the victim, Bikku Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, came to deposit Rs 4 lakh in cash at the ATM around 2.30 pm. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Mohali police Thursday arrested two men, including an ATM security guard, for allegedly throwing chilli powder into a man’s eyes and looting Rs 4 lakh from him at an Axis Bank ATM in Phase 7. The police recovered Rs 2 lakh, the motorcycle used in the crime, a knife, clothes and two mobile phones purchased from the looted money.

According to the police, the crime occurred on February 14, when the victim, Bikku Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, came to deposit Rs 4 lakh in cash at the ATM around 2.30 pm. Two men allegedly entered the booth, threw chilli powder into his eyes, snatched the bag containing cash and fled.