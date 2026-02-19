Mohali ATM guard among 2 held for throwing chilli powder into customer’s eyes, looting Rs 4 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mohali police Thursday arrested two men, including an ATM security guard, for allegedly throwing chilli powder into a man’s eyes and looting Rs 4 lakh from him at an Axis Bank ATM in Phase 7. The police recovered Rs 2 lakh, the motorcycle used in the crime, a knife, clothes and two mobile phones purchased from the looted money.
According to the police, the crime occurred on February 14, when the victim, Bikku Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, came to deposit Rs 4 lakh in cash at the ATM around 2.30 pm. Two men allegedly entered the booth, threw chilli powder into his eyes, snatched the bag containing cash and fled.
Based on evidence, the police first arrested Nisan Masih, a resident of Ferozepur (currently living in Sohana, Mohali), and added Section 309(4) [robbery] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the case. Acting on his disclosure, his accomplice Maninder Singh, a resident of Moga (currently living in Sohana), was arrested.
The case was initially registered at the Mataur police station on February 14, 2026, under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the statement of complainant Gurjot Singh, a resident of Phase-3B2. Gurjot Singh runs a company, Tele Link, where around 10 employees, including Bikku Kumar, collect Airtel prepaid and Airtel postpaid collections and deposit the cash in different banks.
The police said Nisan Masih had been working as a security guard at the same ATM for nearly three months and had conducted reconnaissance of the victim. He knew that Bikku Kumar regularly came there to deposit cash and planned the robbery with his associate.
Both accused are allegedly drug addicts and carried out the robbery under the influence of intoxicants.
The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody.
