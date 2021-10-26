Mohali: Assailants flee with car after shooting at driver

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: October 26, 2021 11:46:43 am
Two armed men snatched a car in Mohali’s Phase VII late on Monday night after shooting at the driver and injuring him. The police have initiated a probe.
According to a senior police official, a road accident had happened in Phase VII and the victim was at the accident spot when two men arrived and asked him to open the car’s window.
“The driver tried to shut the window but the assailants opened fire, injuring him in the hand. The assailants then fled after snatching the car,” a police official said.
