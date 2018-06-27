Mohali: As July 1 draws near, illegal miners go into overdrive

Sources in the mining department say that they receive two complaints of illegal mining every day from Derabassi and Majri areas of the district. (Express photo/Representational) Sources in the mining department say that they receive two complaints of illegal mining every day from Derabassi and Majri areas of the district. (Express photo/Representational)

AS THE date for stopping all activities related to mining and running of crushers in the state draws near, illegal miners have become active in the district. They are trying to make the most of the last few days. The mining at all the approved sites will be officially stopped from July 1 onwards due to the beginning of the rainy season and it will restart in September. The crushers at the approved crusher zones will also stop functioning during this period.

Sources in the mining department say that they receive two complaints of illegal mining every day from Derabassi and Majri areas of the district. Majri area, which falls in Kharar sub-division, has no approved mining site. "Mostly, the complaints are verbal. People complain about illegal mining at various places, but due to the ongoing tussle between our officials, our staff often fails to respond to the complaints," said an official of the mining department requesting anonymity.

The tussle this official refers to is between the general manager (industries and mining) and the district mining officer. Last month, district mining officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon lodged a complaint with her seniors, including the Deputy Commissioner, in which she said that general manager Tehal Singh Sekhon did not allow her to use her official vehicle. As a result, she could not check the illegal mining.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-nodal officer for mining Charandev Singh Mann is probing the complaint.

Sekhon, too, lodged a complaint alleging insubordination by Dhillon. ADC Mann said that they would soon resolve the matter between the GM and the district mining officer. He added that they stopped illegal mining in many areas but if there were any complaints, they would immediately look into them.

Surjeet Singh, a resident of Rampur Kalan village near Zirakpur, said that he lodged five complaints in the last one week that illegal mining was going on at their village but neither the block level officer nor the senior officers took any action on his complaints.

“The illegal miners have dug up the land up to 25 to 300 foot deep near our fields. Now we cannot cultivate the land as whenever we irrigate our fields, the water drains towards the pits created due to the illegal mining. In paddy season, we cannot plant paddy without water,” Surjeet said.

