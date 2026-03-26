Former Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma opposes Mohali AI data centre, flags health and environmental risks

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Former Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma, Thursday, strongly opposed the proposed AI Data Centre under the Expo City project, warning, “We will not tolerate the destruction of Mohali.”
Addressing a press conference, Sharma, along with Shiromani Akali Dal Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana, raised serious concerns over the March 3, 2026, notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.
The notification calls for a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for land acquisition in villages Safipur, Nadyali, Dharamgarh, and Rurki under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)-led Expo City project.
Sharma alleged that although the notification was issued under Section 4(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government has “misrepresented Section 2(1)(e) to bypass the mandatory consent of Gram Sabhas and landowners.”
He added that the law clearly includes provisions for planned development, rural planning, urban site improvement, and housing for weaker sections, but these aspects have been “deliberately omitted to dilute public consent.”
Questioning the intent behind the process, Sharma said, “The Social Impact Assessment appears to be a mere formality, as the role of Gram Sabhas is being systematically reduced from the outset.”
He also pointed out that the notification does not mention an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is mandatory for projects of this scale.
A major concern highlighted was the proposed AI Data Centre within the Expo City project. Sharma warned that it could pose significant environmental and health risks. Citing a 2024 report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), he said, “The growing use of AI is increasing consumption of energy, water, and natural resources, leading to higher pollution and e-waste risks.”
Referring to a 2025 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sharma noted that “a large AI data centre can consume electricity equivalent to nearly 1 lakh households,” potentially placing immense pressure on the local power grid.
He further cautioned that such facilities require millions of litres of water daily for cooling. “With Mohali and surrounding areas already facing groundwater depletion, this will worsen the crisis,” he said.
Sharma added that increased electricity demand and diesel generator usage could emit nitrogen oxides and other harmful gases, raising risks of asthma, heart disease, and cancer. “Punjab is already witnessing a rise in cancer cases,” he added.
The MLA also flagged noise pollution as a major issue. “Continuous operation of fans, servers, and generators can produce noise levels between 85 and 100 decibels, affecting sleep and mental health,” he said.
He warned that increased power demand could also lead to higher electricity costs for residents. “The burden on the grid will ultimately translate into higher tariffs for the common man,” he said.
Parvinder Singh Sohana demanded an immediate review of the notification. “The government must ensure full consent of Gram Sabhas and landowners and make the complete Environmental Impact Assessment public before initiating the project.”
He added that if public concerns are ignored, “a large-scale agitation will be launched in collaboration with villagers.”
Kharar constituency in-charge Ravinder Singh Kheda was also present during the press conference.
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