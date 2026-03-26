Former Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma opposes Mohali AI data centre, flags health and environmental risks

NK Sharma and Parvinder Singh Sohana address to media during press conference in Mohali on Thursday, March 26 2026. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Former Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma, Thursday, strongly opposed the proposed AI Data Centre under the Expo City project, warning, “We will not tolerate the destruction of Mohali.”

Addressing a press conference, Sharma, along with Shiromani Akali Dal Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana, raised serious concerns over the March 3, 2026, notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The notification calls for a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for land acquisition in villages Safipur, Nadyali, Dharamgarh, and Rurki under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)-led Expo City project.

Sharma alleged that although the notification was issued under Section 4(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government has “misrepresented Section 2(1)(e) to bypass the mandatory consent of Gram Sabhas and landowners.”