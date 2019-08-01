Mohali: After drug peddler accused him of taking bribe, cop booked for extortion

The former in-charge of Narcotic Cell under the district police, Sub-Inspector Sukhmandar Singh, was arrested by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police Wednesday after a case was registered against him on the charges of extortion, house-trespass and corruption. The accused officer was produced in court Wednesday and was remanded to two-day police custody.

Advertising

Sukhmandar Singh was booked under sections 384 (extortion), 452 (house-tresspass with after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint ), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 59 of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act at STF police station in Phase 4, on the basis of complaint filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh.

The STF informed the court of duty magistrate Harjinder Kaur that on May 13, Sukhmandar Singh caught Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa and one of his accomplice from Morinda-Kurali road with 8 gm heroin and Rs 2 lakh in cash. However, SI Sukhmandar Singh did not show any recovery of the money in their possession. The STF further told the court that after the arrest, Kuldeep Singh was taken to CIA staff in Kharar. However, he was released after Sukhmandar took Rs 4 lakh as bribe money from him for his release.

Additional Public Prosecutor Varun Sharma told the court that after releasing Kuldeep Singh, Sukhmandar Singh went to his house in Kurali and extorted Rs 1.30 lakh from Kuldeeps’ wife, Sarbjeet Kaur.”

Advertising

“Kuldeep Singh, who was arrested by STF Monday, revealed that he gave money to Sukhmandar Singh for his release following which STF arrested the SI.

During the investigation, it also came to the light that Sukhmandar Singh recovered two mobile phones from Kuldeep Singh but he returned only one, while continuing to use the other mobile phone. STF also recovered the said mobile phone from Sukhmandar’s possession,” Varun Sharma told the court.

Kuldeep Singh and his wife, Sarbjeet Kaur, along with two other accomplices, were held by STF on Monday with 300 gm heroin, gold and cash.

Sukhmandar’s counsel, Azam Khan, said the case was registered to settle a ‘political’ score. He, however, did not name any person in the court. Azam Khan also told the court that STF could not make any recovery from Harmandar Singh.

The role of a senior officer, who was posted in CIA staff of the district police when Kuldeep Singh was released, also came under scanner. Relative of the said officer is a senior STF officer himself.

An STF officer said Sukhmandar Singh had named a senior officer but neither the STF nor Sukhmandar told the court about it.

Meanwhile, troubles for Sukhmandar Singh grew Wednesday, when a family based in Naya Shehar alleged that Singh arrested their son and falsely named him in a drug peddling FIR registered at Saneta police post on July 5.

Surinder Kumar, who lodged the complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), alleged that Sukhmandar Singh entered his house on July 5, took away Rs 1 lakh in cash and also named his son in the”FIR.

“The police team that came to my house misbehaved with my family members and took away money. They also took away a two-wheeler from my house which was later shown as a “recovery,” Surinder Kumar alleged in his complaint.