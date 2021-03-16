Mohali Aerotropolis project: GMADA gets encouraging response for land pooling from 1350 landowners

Landowners showed interest in the land pooling option given to them by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for setting up the Aerotropolis project.

GMADA will acquire 1700 acre of land for the project and a notification in this regard had already been issued by the regulatory authority.

Of the 1700 acre land, around 200 acre land is shamlat (village common land) while the remaining is private land.

“It is good for both GMADA and the landowners. In case the landowners do not opt for land pooling, we have to pay the money, but they seem to be more interested in pooling this time,” said a GMADA officer.

According to the land pooling policy, landowners will have the option of having a size of plots. Against one acre of acquired land, the owner can have plots of size of 500,400,100 sq yard 500, 300 or 200 sq yard. In case of commercial land to be allotted, no option will be given to the landowner in choosing the size. Commercial spaces will be allotted in a preferential manner going from big to small size. Land owners can apply for land pooling jointly or independently.

A resident of Chau Majra village whose land was acquired for the project said that he opted for the land pooling option instead of money as with this option he will have residential or commercial property in the upcoming project in the area. “In the coming years, this area will be in demand. Earlier, many farmers used to opt for money and the landowners had to go to other places to buy land or in many cases the money was wasted too. Now the landowners want that they do have property in the upcoming projects,” said the resident.

A GMADA officer told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that with more farmers opting for the land pooling, they have lesser financial burden.

GMADA’s Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Jagdeep Sehgal said that it was good that so many farmers had opted for the land pooling.