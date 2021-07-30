Mohali health department seizes seven quintals of ‘adulterated’ cheese from Balongi

The Mohali health department, in collaboration with the local police force, recovered around seven quintals of suspected adulterated cheese from a vehicle near Balongi on Friday morning. The raid, officials said, was conducted under ‘Tandrust Punjab’ Mission — which aims to make Punjab the healthiest state of India by taking care of its air quality, water quality, and safe food, ensuring a good living environment

District Health Officer, Dr Subhash Kumar, said that he had received a complaint from Balongi police that adulterated cheese was being supplied from Haryana at Barmajra, near Balongi, which was being further sold to shopkeepers. He said that on the instructions of Mohali civil surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, a food checking team of the health department was immediately constituted and a watchpoint set up near Barmajra on Friday morning.

On Friday, during checking, the team intercepted a tempo, in which they found a total of 680 kilos of cheese being ferried. The tempo driver said that he was coming from Haryana and wanted to sell the product at Barmajra. According to Dr Subhash, the consignment of cheese was worth Rs 1.50 lakh and all of it was seized and a sample sent to the Food Safety Lab in Kharar. He added that the test report of the sample is likely to arrive in 48 hours, after which further action would be taken.

Dr Subhash asserted that the district health department was committed to ensuring quality, unadulterated and clean food to the people of the district. The teams of the health department continue to take action against the makers and sellers of adulterated items through constant checking. He also warned all shopkeepers against the sale of expired, adulterated, and substandard items, which could lead to action against them. “Under the Food Safety Standards and Regulations Act, such items cannot be sold under any circumstances,” he said.

The DHO also informed that a mobile testing van was making rounds of the district and residents can approach the van and get the quality of any item, that they feel is suspicious, checked. He said that the van is equipped with modern machinery which is capable of checking the quality of milk, RO water or plain water, turmeric, salt, pepper, spices, cold drinks, desi ghee, etc. A fee of Rs 50 per item will be charged for the testing. He also appealed to the people to be vigilant and not to compromise on quality while purchasing food items.