Mohali administration starts Covid awareness campaign

The district administration on Sunday started a campaign to make people aware of the COVID-19 disease. The administration’s vehicles, equipped with public address system, drove across rural and urban areas in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that awareness generation is the most potent tool in combating COVID-19. He added that the district administration will undertake an array of activities to encourage people to be more careful in the coming days. The DC said that publicity vehicles would traverse through maximum pockets of the district and convey the message of observing precautions to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. “This will be a weekly activity and will continue for three weeks. Hoardings have also been installed at prominent places in the district to drill the message into the minds of people,” he said.

Explaining about the mission, the DC said that door-to-door awareness generation at grassroots level will also be carried out by corona warriors such as ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and the Guardians of Governance in the rural areas.

These workers are being presented Mission Fateh badges to recognise their contribution during the last three months and to encourage them to carry on their crucial role in fighting the pandemic. The Education department is also being roped in to apprise the students about the inherent motive of Mission Fateh, through their online classes.

Outlining the difference between corona warriors and mission warriors, the DC informed that officials, doctors and front line workers of the government who are making earnest efforts in battling the virus are corona warriors. In addition, persons who were symptomatic and managed to beat the virus and fully recover are also corona warriors. Whereas, mission warriors are citizens who observe precautions and encourage other people to also do the same. In order to get the status of a mission warrior, a person will need to install the COVA App and register for the same.

“Many citizens have stood out in spreading awareness about the pandemic. Mission Fateh aims to identify and honour such persons as Mission Warriors. The idea is to build a force of 1,000 Mission Warriors at the state level and reward them with gold, silver and bronze certificates on the basis of the points earned,” the DC said.

He added that a committee has been constituted at the district level, comprising officials of the police and civil administration, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner to aid the administration’s bid to contain the outbreak. The committee comprises Civil Surgeon, Deputy Director Local Government, Municipal Commissioner, DEOs, Deputy Coordinator and District Public Relations Officer.

The DC called upon the people to wear mask, wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, boost the morale of COVID patients and their families.

Strict lockdown observed in Mohali on Sunday

Complete lockdown was observed in the city on Sunday.

All the markets remained closed except the essential services’ shops which included chemist shops and grocery stores.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that he had issued strict instructions to all departments to take action in case anyone is found violating the norms.

“People did not come out, the markets remained closed and we will not allow anyone to violate the guidelines,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

President of Beopar mandal, Vineet Verma also said that the shopkeepers complied with the guidelines and they did not open the shops.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he had issued instructions to the Station House Officers of the district to strictly comply with the orders and not let anyone violate the lockdown guidelines.

