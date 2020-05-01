Shops can be opened in staggered manner from 7 am to 9 am: Mohali administration

However, no activities will be allowed in the containment zones of the district. (Express File Photo/Representational) However, no activities will be allowed in the containment zones of the district. (Express File Photo/Representational)

The district administration has allowed to open the essential goods shops from 7 am to 11 am in the district. The shops with even number will function on Monday and those with odd mumber will operate on Tuesday, while all shops will remain closed on Sunday.

The administration has also allowed people to resume construction work in rural areas, while in urban areas the pending construction work can be completed. However, no activities will be allowed in the containment zones of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan directed that the shops and commercial establishments registered under the Shops and Establishments Act will be allowed to operate in rural areas with half of its employee strength, while in urban areas all the stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes will be allowed to operate.

However, multi-brand malls or multiplexes or shops in market complexes will not be allowed to function. Saloons and barber shops will also continue to remain closed.

The DC also clarified that restaurants will not be allowed to open and home delivery services with specific prior permission will be allowed to operate.

The DC further added that the shops will open on a staggered rotational basis, implying that no more than 50 per cent units will open in one neighbourhood, residential complex or sector.

He said that the area Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) will work out the plan with the respective traders association to ensure the practice of rotation.

The DC ordered that in case of Mohali city, where shops have numbers, will also follow the odd and even strategy. He said that as per earlier orders, only one member of the family will be allowed to step out to procure the supplies. Wearing maks and following social distancing shall be mandatory.

Persons over 65 years, children, and persons with co-morbid conditions should continue to remain at home, the DC said.

Meanwhile, the odd and even rule will not apply for the home delivery of essential commodities which will continue on Sunday as well.

The DC said that no curfew pass will be required by the public to go out during the allowed time. It was further clarified that shops selling essential commodities such as groceries, fruit, vegetables, milk, meat, and chemists will operate as earlier for home delivery without restrictions of timing.

The Industrial Establishments that will be allowed to operate includes the industries mentioned by Ministry of Home Affairs, industries operating in rural areas (outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities), manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs) industrial estates, and industrial townships.

Other units permitted to operate include manufacturing units of essential goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, food processing industries in rural areas, production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, Coal production, mines and mineral production, their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations, manufacturing units of packaging material, Jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing, Oil and gas exploration, Brick kilns in rural areas.

The DC added that as per directions of Department of Health, categories of industries have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The stone crushers, mining of sand and gravel and its transport, will be allowed to operate only to service the allowed construction activities. All such units will have to send an application to the District Mining Officer (DMO) along with proof of order to resume operations.

In addition, the workers will be allowed to commute on cycles or foot if residing within a short distance.

