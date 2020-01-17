Mohali administration bans use of drones

The administration cited the reason for banning the drones as VVIP movement. The ban will remain in force till January 27. (Representational image) The administration cited the reason for banning the drones as VVIP movement. The ban will remain in force till January 27. (Representational image)

After the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs to register drones, the district administration has banned the use of drones within limits of the district.

The administration cited the reason for banning the drones as VVIP movement. The ban will remain in force till January 27.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the ban was imposed as an Air Force station is located on the border of the district and due to the movement of VVIPs. He said that the use of drones poses a grave security threat. “Many VVIPs are expected to attend the Republic Day function which calls for a complete ban on drones,” the DC said in his order.

A police officer said that people use drones during wedding functions and also during sports competitions. “There is no registered shop or registered drone in the district. We have to register the people who are operating drones. The owners have to give specifications of their drones,” the police officer said.

As far as the use of drones is concerned, the district is a sensitive place as an international airport is located here and an Air Force station is also located in Mullanpur Garibdas.There is an Army dump as well.

The district administration started registration of the drones but not a single drone was registered so far. The district administration is also keeping an eye on the shopkeepers who sell drones.

“As per our information, there is no dealer in Mohali who sells drones. But our teams are working to get details. In case there are dealers, we shall register the owners,” the officer said.

