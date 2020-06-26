Mohali admin to start criminal proceedings against people jumping home quarantine

Seven more positive Covid-19 cases take total number to 236. Seven more positive Covid-19 cases take total number to 236.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district this month, Mohali district administration has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against people violating home quarantine protocol.

The district recorded seven COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking Mohali’s tally to 236, with 55 active cases. Officials said, seven people, who have recovered from the disease, were discharged from the hospital.

Three cases were reported from Baltana, while two each were reported from Derabassi and Zirakpur. Out of the total reported cases, one was tested positive at a flu corner while the other cases were the contacts of already positive cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a sense of complacency has begun to creep in among people, through the belief that the virus is not as harmful as it was made out to be.The DC said that the criminal proceedings will be initiated against anyone who jumps home quarantine. Further, anyone visiting the residence of a home quarantined person will also face criminal action.

He also ordered to synchronise the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and field surveillance teams to ensure contact tracing, medical help, shifting of patients and their care, home quarantine and its strict enforcement.

To promote strict compliance of home quarantine, the DC emphasised on real time dissemination of data of travelers, who are to be medically screened also, coming to the district through air, train or by road.

Rooting for strict compliance of social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and not spiting in public places, the DC directed the officials to keep a watch on such as mandis, markets and malls, to ensure that proper health protocols are followed there.

He also constituted teams at the level of Mohali MC and EOs in addition to the already deputed officials for challaning and strict enforcement of the administration’s guidelines.

The DC also ordered that the five special nakas from where travelers are entering the district should be revamped. He also gave directions to the police, SDMs and nodal officers to ensure that every person downloads the COVA app and generate e-pass well before entering the district.

