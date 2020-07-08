Mohali admin to make entry smoother at check posts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that he has already directed the concerned officials to make entry hassle free. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that he has already directed the concerned officials to make entry hassle free. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi)

The district administration has said that the people entering the state will not face any problems at the borders as the health as well as the police teams will allow the people who have downloaded the COVA app and fulfill all guidelines set up by the administration.

The DC, however, added that in the case the passengers do not have the required documents or have not registered themselves on COVA App, their entry will not be permitted.

The district administration created five check posts at Siswan, Jharmari, Zirakpur, Bohra Khera Morh, and Nagal Morh to ensure that everybody entering the district goes through proper procedures as laid out in the advisory regarding SOPs, for the persons coming into the state of Punjab, which became applicable from Tuesday.

The guidelines were issued by the Punjab government after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

