Mohali: Admin to inspect all private drug rehab and de-addiction centres this week

The health department will carry out inspection in all the private drug rehabilitation and de-addiction centres in Mohali district this week to check whether patients were getting proper treatment. The administration has launched a drive to check these centres to ensure proper treatment for addicts so that they could be rehabilitated.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, she directed the health department to carry out checking at all the private rehabilitation centres in the district. She added that after the checking, the report shall be sent to the director of the health department.

On Tuesday, the DC recommended action against two private drug de-addiction centres in Kharar for violating norms. There are 15 private rehabilitation centres and 10 de-addiction centres in the district while one centre, being run by the government, was located in Sector 66. To run a de-addiction centre, a team of psychiatrists, physicians, psychologists and a 50 or 100-bed accommodation, with a toilet that can be used by five patients is needed. Besides, the staff at the de-addiction centre is required to maintain records of patients being treated at the centre.

The number of patients at the rehab centres has also increased. Civil Surgeon Dr Rita Bhardwaj said there was a rise in the number of patients coming for treatment. When asked about the exact number of patients, she said they would prepare a report in a day or two on the increase in the number of patients wanting treatment. The administration, meanwhile, is also ensuring the presence of doctors at the rehabilitation centres.

