Mohali Admin takes affidavits from discharged patients

Mohali district administration took affidavits from the patients discharged on Friday, that they will remain in seven days home quarantine. As many as 35 patients were discharged on Friday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that they had taken the affidavits signed from the patients discharged on Friday.

A total of 105 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district till now, of which 95 have been discharged. The civil Surgeon said that their teams will keep an eye on the patients who were discharged.

