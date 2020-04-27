Punjab: Mohali admin starts helpline for students stranded abroad; Woman cop who misbehaved with police team booked

Telephone numbers 0172-2219505, 2219506 were also launched for the registration of these information. DC Dayalan said that the details should be sent in by April 29. (Representational) Telephone numbers 0172-2219505, 2219506 were also launched for the registration of these information. DC Dayalan said that the details should be sent in by April 29. (Representational)

The Mohali district administration launched helpline numbers for the students who are stranded abroad and want to return to India.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that such students will need to upload their details on a google form in the link https://forms.gle/LwRaHE8BN6tk972b6 or can email the details including their name, mobile number, current address, where they live, passport number, email-id, how many people want to return to India (family members) and the information about the airport nearest to their homes in Punjab. The DC said that the email be sent to dwosas@gmail.com

Telephone numbers 0172-2219505, 2219506 were also launched for the registration of these information. DC Dayalan said that the details should be sent in by April 29.

Woman cop who misbehaved with police team booked

Mohali: The woman constable of UT Police who was seen arguing with police personnel at a naka at Nayagaon was booked Sunday.

The complainant is the Nayagaon SHO, Inspector Ashok Kumar. He stated that a police team led by woman SI Rajni was present at the naka on April 16. A woman constable of UT Police arrived at there and started misbehaving with the personnel. The complaint stated that when the team stopped the woman , identified as Usha, she started misbehaving with them.

Constable Usha was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.