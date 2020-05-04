Mohali admin receives 24,000 applications from migrants wanting to go back to their home states

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that those who get themselves registered on the portal within two days will be screened and their movement will start from May 5. (Representational) Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that those who get themselves registered on the portal within two days will be screened and their movement will start from May 5. (Representational)

The administration is flooded with requests from people in the district waiting to return to their native states, having received around 24,000 applications so far.

“The administration got a huge response. So far, more than 24,000 such persons have registered themselves on the http://www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in portal,” Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said.

He further said that those who get themselves registered on the portal within two days will be screened and their movement will start from May 5. He added that in case of any query, applicants could call the helpline number ‘6284264563’.

Dayalan reiterated that at the time of giving screening certificate, each individual would be asked whether they have their own vehicles by which they want to travel. In case they don’t have their own vehicles or do not want to travel in own vehicle, they will be asked to give preference of whether they want to travel by train or road.

He further said that those who want to travel by their own vehicle can get inter-state e-passes.

Those who are on the lists finalised by DCs for movement by train will be informed about the time and number of trains through text message. SMSes will also serve as curfew movement pass from residence to railway station. The DC also said that a list of willing private bus operators with their numbers would be sent to them through text message along with upper cap of per km price and once a group is formed to move by private vehicle, after the group members have telephonically negotiated with a private operator, the private operator will be informed to apply for curfew movement pass through COVA application.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.