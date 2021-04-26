Mohali administration demands 1k empty oxygen cylinders from Punjab government

The state has also created a dedicated control room for the districts to get oxygen supply. (File)

Mohali administration wrote a letter to Punjab government asking it to provide 1,000 empty oxygen cylinders to the district, for supplying it to the hospitals in case of emergency. At present, the district has sufficient supply of oxygen, officials said.

Sources told The Indian Express that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan has written a letter to the state’s Industries department to provide empty cylinders so that the cylinders could be filled for Covid-19 patients.

“Now, we have dedicated a control room for getting oxygen supply for the hospitals. At present, there is only one supplier in the district and he is burdened. We had also demanded from the state government to designate one or two more oxygen suppliers here, if we get even half of the demanded number of empty cylinders, it will be sufficient,” an official told The Indian Express.

The officer said that as of now there is no shortage of oxygen supply in the district but it takes time to fill the cylinders. “We have only one need, that is of empty cylinders, if we have empty cylinders we can fill them and give them to the hospitals.”

Speaking further, the officer said that till April 25, around 730 patients are in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals, and oxygen is needed for the patients in Level-3 hospitals.

The state has also created a dedicated control room for the districts to get oxygen supply. Meanwhile, the DC has also deputed a dedicated team of officers to co-ordinate with the control room to flag off the requirement of oxygen supply.