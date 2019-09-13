Mohali admin bans holding rallies, imposes Section 144

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Mohali city, banning rallies, processions, strikes, raising slogans and gathering of five or more people. These orders will remain in force till November 10.

The orders were issued in the wake of a major rally being organised by some farmers organisations and employee unions against the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

These orders will not apply on police, para-military or any other government employees on duty. They will also not be applicable on any kind of procession or meeting, for which prior written permission has been obtained from the District Magistrate or concerned SDMs. They will also not be applied to applied on marriages and other customary and ritualistic processions.

The DC said that the organisations which are going to hold the protests did not take their permission to hold the rally. He also added that orders were sent to the organisers of the rally who put up posters in the city, saying that in case the organisers take law into their hand, strict action will be taken against them.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday had directed the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Punjab and Chandigarh to make adequate security arrangements.

The protesters willl gather at Phase VIII and march towards Chandigarh.