Mohali admin auctions six sand mining sites for Rs 31.94 crore

Mohali’s sand mining sites were e-auctioned for Rs 31.94 crore on Monday after the district administration slashed the rates of the six mining sites by around 30 per cent. Earlier, the cumulative price of the sites was fixed at Rs 39.47 crore. However, the district administration had failed to find takers for the mining sites during an auction, two months ago.

District Mining Officer Gurpreetpal Singh said, Block 6 was under the hammer on Monday. While five contractors took part in the bidding and contractor Rakesh Kumar got the block through the e-auction process.

“Rs 31.94 crore, the highest in the block, was collected through the auction. This will pave the way for more supply of sand and stabilisation of its price. Mohali district is the seventh cluster in the state offering legal mining sites at Bhagwanpur, Sarangpur, Bahourhi, Bhankarpur, Jhajon and Chadiala villages,” said Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan.

The DC said, following the auction of the sand mining sites, the availablity of sand will increase and illegal sand mining will also stop. The DC also said that after the sites’ auction, strict action will be taken against landowners whose land are illegally mined.

The DC also said that their aim was not only to earn revenue but to look for ways to curb illegal mining. “We are trying to break the informer-miner network. Whenever we receive complaints and teams go for raids, illegal miners get information prior to that and they are able to flee,” he added. The district is one of the illegal sand mining hubs in the state.