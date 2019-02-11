Mohali: Accused Kana was once close aide of gangster Jaipal Bhullar

The accused, Gurinder Singh alias Kana, who was arrested during a police encounter from a flat in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla on February 8, was a close accomplice of gangster Jaipal Bhullar and he also worked for him. Jaipal, who is still out of Punjab Police’s reach, was said to be one of the notorious gangsters of Punjab who was involved in number of murder cases, including the murder of Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky, in 2016.

An officer of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police, told Chandigarh Newsline that during the interrogation, Kana told them that he used to work for Jaipal till 2016. After that, he started working for other gangsters as well. Kana is declared a Proclaimed Offender for the last three years in a murder case.

Kana, along with Jarmanjeet Singh, were arrested from a flat in Peermuchalla’s Mahalakshmi Society on February 8, where they were staying with a notorious criminal, Ankit Bhadu. OCCU killed Bhadu in that encounter, while both, Kana and Jarmanjeet Singh, were arrested.

“Kana used to supply weapons to Jaipal’s gang members and was also supplying drugs to these gangsters. He is booked in drug smuggling cases. We will get some more information about his connections,” the officer added. Meanwhile, the OCCU made a list of notorious gangsters who were active in Punjab. Bhadu’s name was eighth on that list. The other gangsters, whose names were mentioned in the list include, Jaipal Bhullar, Sukhpreet alias Harry Chatha, Gopi Ghanshayampuria, Sukh Dhaliwal, Kashmir Singh and Harinder Singh Rinda.

Jaipal Singh is considered one of the most notorious criminal. He is into hiding ever since he allegedly killed Jaswinder Singh Rocky near Parwanoo. He is also said to be the master mind behind other notorious criminals including Vicky Goundar and Prema Lahoria. They both were killed in a police encounter on January 26, 2018.