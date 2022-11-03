Mohali AAP councillors allege no House meeting held in 3 months, target mayor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors Wednesday lodged a complaint with the local bodies department alleging that the mayor did not call a General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and thus violated the rules. The councillors demanded the meeting be called so that important issues of the city could be discussed.

In the complaint, the councillors said that the last House meeting was held on July 29 and it had been more than three months that a meeting was held. The councillors also alleged that by not holding the meeting, the mayor is in violation of Section 55 of the Municipal Corporation Act which says that the corporation should ordinarily hold one meeting in a month.

The councillors also alleged that the mayor was busy holding meetings of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) instead of House meetings.

The complaint read that the mayor held 18 meetings of F&CC between June 2021 and July this year. The councillors also alleged that due to the delay, the developmental works are suffering in the city.

One of the councillors, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, said that it was not the first time House meetings were being delayed. He alleged that the delays indicate that the mayor is not working as per the rules and that he wanted to delay developmental works. He also did not want to face the House as most councillors are against him, Patwari said.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi while defending the Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that the meeting could not be held last month as there were holidays due to festivals and they will soon hold one in the coming days.

“There is nothing illegal in it, we shall soon hold the meeting,” Bedi said.