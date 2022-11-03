scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Mohali AAP councillors allege no House meeting held in 3 months, target mayor

The councillors also alleged that by not holding the meeting, the mayor is in violation of Section 55 of the Municipal Corporation Act.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors Wednesday lodged a complaint with the local bodies department alleging that the mayor did not call a General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and thus violated the rules. The councillors demanded the meeting be called so that important issues of the city could be discussed.

In the complaint, the councillors said that the last House meeting was held on July 29 and it had been more than three months that a meeting was held. The councillors also alleged that by not holding the meeting, the mayor is in violation of Section 55 of the Municipal Corporation Act which says that the corporation should ordinarily hold one meeting in a month.

The councillors also alleged that the mayor was busy holding meetings of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) instead of House meetings.

The complaint read that the mayor held 18 meetings of F&CC between June 2021 and July this year. The councillors also alleged that due to the delay, the developmental works are suffering in the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

One of the councillors, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, said that it was not the first time House meetings were being delayed. He alleged that the delays indicate that the mayor is not working as per the rules and that he wanted to delay developmental works. He also did not want to face the House as most councillors are against him, Patwari said.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi while defending the Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that the meeting could not be held last month as there were holidays due to festivals and they will soon hold one in the coming days.

More from Chandigarh

“There is nothing illegal in it, we shall soon hold the meeting,” Bedi said.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:50:23 am
Next Story

Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in debut Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat: ‘A dream come true’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement