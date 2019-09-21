Mohali: AAP threatens to leave stray cattle outside Kharar Municipal Council office

LEADERS OF the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders warned the administration in a bid to get them to take action on the stray cattle menace, giving them 15 days to act on the issue. The party said that it will start a protest by leaving the stray cattle outside the MC office.

The party’s constituency observer, Simran Sehajpal, held a meeting with party workers and local leaders on Friday. He said that despite the growing number of stray cattle, Kharar MC has failed to take any action to catch the animals. He added that the stray cattle are posing danger to the lives of people on roads but nobody cared. “The construction of fly over is going on, due to which travelling in the town has become a mess. Stray cattle roam on the main road makes the already accident prone road even more dangerous. The stray bulls roam freely even in the markets,” he said. The Arya College road where the main market is located is also among the most affected areas. Stray bulls could be seen roaming in the market. A stray bull had claimed the life of an elderly man earlier this year, when the victim was returning home from the market.

The road leading from Landran to Kharar is an accident prone areas, as many stray cattle sit on the road during night. The movement of heavy vehicles also makes travelling unsafe for car drivers and two wheeler riders. “The cattle sit on the roadsides. Whenever heavy vehicles ply on the road, the two wheeler riders hit the stray cattle in a bid to give way to the heavy vehicles,” said Dr Gurpreet Kaur, AAP co-cordinator in Kharar.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur said, “Our volunteers will leave the stray cattle outside the MC office in case the administration fails to act.”