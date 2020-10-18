Mohali: 810 active cases, death toll at 218

The district administration did not provide any relevant details regarding the age, gender, area of residence and most importantly, about the co-morbidities of the coronavirus casualties in the medical bullet. (Representational)

Four Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities to 218.

Meanwhile, 43 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the day.

The district’s tally of cases stood at 11,713, with 810 active cases.

As many as 81 patients were also deemed recovered from the infection.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of the total new cases, 38 were reported from Mohali (Urban), three from Derabassi and one each from Gharuan and Kharar, respectively.

The district administration did not provide any relevant details regarding the age, gender, area of residence and most importantly, about the co-morbidities of the coronavirus casualties in the medical bullet.

54 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: THE UT on Saturday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 13,582. One death was also reported, taking the total of deaths due to the disease to 207. The UT currently has 915 active cases. As many as 108 people were also discharged from various facilities.

A 63-year-old man, a resident of Dadu Majra, a case of chronic kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, tested positive, and expired at PGIMER on September 16.

As per the latest available data, 11, 478 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 7.2 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, seven are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 79,236 samples were tested.

The average growth rate is 0.6 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.6 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 91.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 91 have recovered from the virus. As any as 1,042 people were tested in the past 24 hours. ENS

1 health worker among 27 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: After a single-day spurt, 27 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Saturday, along with one more death.

A 77-year-old man, a resident of Pinjore who was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease succumbed to the virus Saturday.

Ten people from Friday’s tally were also added to Saturday’s tally. Of the total cases, while 13 hailed from rural areas, 24 belong to the city. At least one more healthcare worker also tested positive on Saturday.

As many as 6,809 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 2,151 persons from outside district. Panchkula has 351 active cases, while 106 have succumbed to the disease. The district has conducted 80,045 tests as yet. ENS

