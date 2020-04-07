Mohali: 80-year-old woman among four recovered

When asked about the samples collected from the district, Dr Singh said that his teams had collected a total of 469 samples so far and the teams were collecting samples from the areas where containment zones were created. When asked about the samples collected from the district, Dr Singh said that his teams had collected a total of 469 samples so far and the teams were collecting samples from the areas where containment zones were created.

FIGHTING AGAINST COVID-19 was not easy for this 80-year-old woman who was discharged on Monday. She was a diabetic and heart patient but despite it, she fought bravely.

The doctors who attended to the woman patient said that the strong willpower could help the patient recover fast.

The woman, a resident of Phase 3-A and a retired staff nurse, was tested positive last month. She came in contact with her sister who had a travel history to the UK. The woman is among four patients who have recovered from the disease in the district so far.

“She had been in our hospital for around two weeks. She recovered fully due to her strong willpower. She is 80-year-old, and was suffering from diabetes and heart issues but still she recovered. She was discharged on Monday,” said a doctor of a private hospital in Phase VI, who attended to the woman.

The health department officials said that they would monitor the woman even after her being discharged from the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that as of now four patients were recovered from the disease while the fifth patient would soon be discharged. On Monday, the district had a total number of 19 positive cases and one death was also reported.

When asked about the samples collected from the district, Dr Singh said that his teams had collected a total of 469 samples so far and the teams were collecting samples from the areas where containment zones were created.

“We are emphasising door-to-door survey. Wherever we feel, we collect samples. We have already covered Jagatpura village, Nayagaon and Sector 68 after the cases were reported from there. More than 10,000 people were covered under the door-to-door survey,” Dr Singh added.

Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient discharged

The city’s first COVID-19 patient, a 23-year-old woman from Sector 21 who was in isolation at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, was finally discharged from the hospital on Monday. The woman had a travel history from the UK and five of her contacts, including her mother and her brother, too had tested positive for the disease.

Apart from the woman, her friend from Sector 38 of Chandigarh who was also admitted to GMCH-32 since she tested positive for COVID-19, has also been discharged from the hospital and has completely recovered. The 23-year-old woman’s mother and brother were discharged in the past few days. The woman has been completely asymptomatic throughout most of her hospitalization but had not yet been tested negative twice in a row. She tested negative once, but then tested positive for the disease again, but now her test results were confirmed and verified by the hospital.

Out of the total 18 COVID-19 patients, seven have recovered and have been discharged, which means only 11 are currently hospitalised.

