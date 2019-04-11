Mohali: 79 deaths across district in last 3 months

There have been 79 deaths due to road accidents in Mohali district in the last three months, according to data sourced from the traffic police. The number of fatalities in the first three months of this year has surpassed the previous year’s number. A total of 51 people were killed in road accidents in the district in the first three months of 2018.

In all, 283 people lost their lives in 2018 in road accidents across the district. Seeing the three months’ records, the number could surpass the previous year’s fatalities. Police officials say that the major causes of these mishaps are speeding, drink driving and not wearing helmets. In the city, non-functional traffic lights were another reason.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar told Chandigarh Newsline said commuters not wearing helmets formed a majority of the road accident victims.

“People need to follow traffic rules. If they can wear a seat belt in Chandigarh, why can they not wear it in Mohali? They do not jump the red light in Chandigarh but they do the exact opposite in Mohali,” he added.

Asked whether had taken up the issue of non-functional traffic lights with the Municipal Corporation (MC), the SSP said he would soon write to the civic body regarding the same. Jatinder Pal Singh JP, who works on spreading traffic awareness in the city, said the poor condition of some roads is also one of the reasons for the accidents.

“Take the example of the airport road, which is notorious for road accidents. Though the road is wide, most of the accidents had taken place due to over speeding. I suggest that the police must carry out special drives on this road against speeding drivers,” he added.

Harman Sidhu, the president of Arrive Safe NGO, said that there is a problem in the way the roads had been designed. He said that there were a number of illegal road crossings on the highways, which are also a major reason for road accidents. “All stakeholders including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), MC and the district administration must look into this problem,” he added.

Kharar, Derabassi and Zirakpur are among the areas which are notorious for road accident deaths. Of the total 283 deaths last year, 110 deaths had taken place in these areas. The road leading from Banur to Kharar saw the maximum road accidents as the stretch remains overcrowded with tipper trucks.

The black spots in the district

The most vulnerable spots identified in the district are: Main Lalru, bus stand area in Lalru, Gholu Majra village Lehli T-point, ITI chowk Lalru, T-junction Kuranwala in Derabassi, Bus stand Derabassi, Saidpura village intersection, traffic light point in Bhankhrapur village, Barwala intersection turn, Mubarikpur, Area near McDonalds in Zirakpur.

The list also includes the area near the Khinoor dhaba, traffic light point Chatt village, near Metro Mall, Kalka intersection, Desu Mjra chowk, Main bus stand Kharar, T-point Khanpur, T-point Swara, Mamupur village junction, Main bus stand Kurali, Fly over Kurali, Focal Point Chanalo in Kurali, Semi Conductor Lab chowk airport road, Balongi T-point, TDI city Balongi, Ambwala chowk Matour, Chawla chowk Phase 7, Mauli Chowk and stretch near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan Sohana.