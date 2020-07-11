Mohali: 7 booked for raping minor

Police booked all accused under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Representational) Police booked all accused under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Representational)

Lalru police booked seven persons including three bothers in connection with allegedly gang raping a minor girl on Friday. The accused are said to be on the run.

The complainant stated that she was returning home from Lalru Mandi around 8 pm, when two of the seven accused offered her a lift. The victim accepted their offer but they took her to a hotel instead of dropping her home where the accused allegedly raped the victim and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. She further stated that after that the accused left her near her house where other accused also met her and gang raped her.

Police booked all accused under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

