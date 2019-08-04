Mohali: 542 eucalyptus trees to be cut down to save water

To save water, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will be cutting down 542 eucalyptus trees in the city. The agenda to axe the trees will be discussed in the general house meeting scheduled for Monday.

The agenda stated that the eucalyptus trees require a lot of water and thus, they needed to be cut, to save ground water. It also said that the felling of the eucalyptus trees, could cause a problem to the commuters because of their height.

The MC will be cutting the trees under Section 329 of the MC Act. The MC also wrote a letter to the Forest department to make an estimate of the total cost of the trees, for which the trees could be sold in auction.

The MC had asked the Forest department to make an estimate in 2017 as well, however, the department had failed to do so. In the General house meeting, the MC will also take a decision on whether to prune or to cut the dry and grown-up trees which have a height of over 40-feet and are around 40-years old.

It said that many residents had lodged complaints after the long trees fell on electricity wires and roads during rains or wind storms.

The MC said that decisions will be taken by following the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT).