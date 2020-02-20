Mohali: 5-year-old boy killed in hit and run accident

The driver did not stop and fled after the incident. The driver did not stop and fled after the incident.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy died after being hit by a speeding car in Tasimbli village near Handesra on Wednesday. The driver did not stop and fled after the incident.

The victim was identified as Anubhav, a resident of Tasimbli village. Anubhav’s father Mittal Pal told police that his son was playing outside his home when the car hit him. Anubhav sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the unidentified car driver under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Handesra police station.

Meanwhile, two people who had died after being hit by a bus in Lalru Tuesday evening have been identified as Ishlata and her grandson Prateek. Investigating Officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, said they are yet to arrest the accused driver, Balram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.