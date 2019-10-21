Mohali: 495 acres to be acquired for GMADA’s Aerotropolis

The department of Housing and Urban Development has issued a notification for acquiring 495 acres of land near Aero City to set up the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) new residential project — Aerotropolis. The new project shall be developed in seven phases.

The department issued the notification under Section 11 of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act after the completion of a Social Impact Survey (SIC) to ascertain the impact on people whose land shall be acquired for the project.

The SIC found that 63.41 per cent residents of Chao Majra village and 61.4 per cent residents of Patton village shall be affected by the setting up of the new project, respectively. Majority farmers shall lose their landholdings.

In the first phase, the GMADA shall acquire 305.24 acres of land in Chao Majra, 28.4 acres of land of Saini Majra village, 160.15 acres of land of Patton village and 1.26 acres of land of Manauli village.

Advertising

A GMADA officer said maps of the land shall be verified by GMADA and the farmers can meet the officials in case they need any explanation or want their queries addressed.

“After acquiring the land, the process of developing the area and other planning shall begin. We are expecting that by next year, we shall complete all formalities, acquire the land and start setting up the project,” a GMADA officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

GMADA said it will set up a new city in around 55 acres of land. ‘Aerotropolis’ shall be set up near the international airport and keeping the new IT city in mind. The IT city is also coming up near the same project.

‘Aerotropolis’ is GMADA’s fourth residential project after Aero City, Eco City-1 and Eco City-2. Aero City was set up on airport road while Eco City project was set up in Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh).