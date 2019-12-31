Mohali: 4 robbers take away cash, gold jewellery, silver at gunpoint

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they got vital clues and would soon crack the case. (Representational Image) Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they got vital clues and would soon crack the case. (Representational Image)

Four armed men robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight in the heart of the city in Phase 10 on Monday morning. The total loss was estimated to be around Rs 45 lakh.

The incident happened around 11:30 am at Indian Jewellery House when shop owner Rajesh Kumar and his son Abhay opened the shop. The robbers had covered their faces with monkey caps, mufflers and were carrying pistols.

Rajesh told the police that he along with his son had come to the shop around 11 am. About half an hour later, two persons entered his shop posing as customers. Immediately after entering the shop, they pointed a pistol at them and asked them to give the cash, gold jewellery and silver.

“Two more persons entered the shop. They too were carrying pistols. They started abusing us and tied my son in the basement and me near the stairs. They took away 900 gm gold jewellery, 20 kg silver and Rs 4 lakh in cash. The items were worth around Rs 45 lakh,” Rajesh told the police.

Rajesh’s son Abhay said that he managed to open his hands and untied his father. Abhay said that the robbers had also taken away their mobile phones so that they could not make any call to the police.

“We both tried to chase the robbers but they managed to flee in a white Maruti Baleno car. They also took away DVR with them. The accused looked young,” Abhay said.

The Phase 10 market is one of the busiest markets in the city. Some eateries and a hotel too are located at the market where the incident had occurred.

After the incident, the president of Mohali Jewellers’ Association, Sarbjeet Singh Paras, raised questions over the law and order situation in the city. He said that the shopkeepers were feeling unsafe as the police failed to maintain law and order.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they got vital clues and would soon crack the case.

