Mohali: 4 carjacking incidents in a month

Four carjacking have been reported in Mohali in the past one month. The latest incident was reported in Derabassi, which also exposed the lax in security arrangements in the district ahead of the Independence day.

Sources in the police said that some gangs in the state have a pattern of snatching cars and then using these cars in carrying out other crimes.

The first of these carjacking incidents reported this month was witnessed on July 4, when some armed men snatched a car near Chatt Light point. Four men and a woman had snatched the car from a Ludhiana man just a day before the murder of former SOI President Vicky Middukhera.

One killed in road accident

A Matran village resident was killed in a road accident near City Center at Airport Road in Mohali on Friday, after a rashly driven car hit his bike. Police filed a case against an unidentified person at Sohana PS. The victim was taken to a hospital in Sohana where doctors declared him dead. A case was filed.

This is the fifth death due to road accident in Mohali city in the last eight days.

1 booked for hurting religious sentiments

Zirakpur police booked a dhaba owner on Friday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The action was taken after a video of the accused went viral, in which he is using lines from the ‘Gurbani’ to welcome women. The accused, Sonu Sethi- the owner of Sethi Dhaba, was booked under section 295-A (hurting the religious sentiments) of IPC. Complainant in the case Jaswinder Singh said that Sethi had misused lines from ‘Gurbani’ while dancing with seven women.