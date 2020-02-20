Mohali: 3D scanners to be used to reduce road accidents

The system would help identify vehicles involved in road accidents. (File) The system would help identify vehicles involved in road accidents. (File)

To reduce the number of road accidents in Mohali, district police will carry out 3D scanning of accident-prone areas.

A Delhi-based private company had also given a demonstration to traffic police on Wednesday about the working of 3D scanner mapping.

The demonstration was given under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Traffic) S K Singh in Phase VII. The system would help identify vehicles involved in road accidents.

The system’s range will be up to 700 mts which would enable police to locate unidentified vehicles.

“If the trials go well, we will install the system at accident-prone areas in the city, it will help reduce the number of road accidents as the system will make a 3D map of the spot and highlight the reasons of the accidents,” a traffic police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

The officer further said that with 3D scanners, exact reasons of the accident can be found out and the issue can be rectified.

The officer, who was part of the demonstration, said that the new system could map the area in four directions which would also help locate criminals and identify vehicles.

The system shall have high resolution cameras which will be able to capture vehicles clearly. The district has a high rate of road accident fatalities. Last year, 250 people had lost their lives in road accidents while in 2018 there were 294 fatalities.

This year, 29 people have lost lives in the district in January.

The state government’s report on ‘Identification and Rectification of Punjab Road Accident Black Spots’ which was released in September last year found that the district has maximum 92 black spots — the highest in the state.

