Mohali: 3 men snatch taxi near Lalru

Three unidentified persons snatched the taxi of a Mewat-based taxi driver near Lalru on late Monday night.

Advertising

Police initiated a probe after registering a case against the unidentified accused, who had boarded the same taxi from Delhi.

The taxi driver Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, said to the police that Ashish Chowdhary and two of his friends had booked his taxi from Delhi to go to Chandigarh. He said in his complaint that the incident occured after Ashish asked him to stop the car, after they crossed the Lalru Grain Market.

“Ashish asked me to stop the car as he wanted to inhale some fresh air. They all came out of the car. I was not supicious of them so I

also came out of the car for relaxing, however the moment I stepped out, Ashish asked me to give him the car keys, when I refused but he snatched the keys,” Mohammad Nazim alleged.

Advertising

The complainant further told the police that after snatching the car keys, the accused drove away with the car towards Chandigarh, leaving him in Lalru. Nazim then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gaurav Sharma said that they had booked Ashish Chowdhary and two of his unidentified accomplices under the sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherence of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station.

On the arrests of the accused, ASI Gaurav Sharma said that they had received information from the Kiratpur Sahib police about the arrests of three persons and the recovery of a car on Tuesday.

“Our team has already reached Ropar, if the accused are identified, they will be arrested on production warrant. At present, three persons are in the custody of the Kiratpur Sahib police,” ASI Gaurav Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline.