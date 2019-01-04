Mohali: 3 cases of immigration fraud registered, firm owner booked

THREE CASES of immigration fraud were registered against the owner of an immigration firm in Phase 11 on Thursday. The accused had duped three people on the pretext of sending them abroad. No accused was arrested yet.

The first case was registered on the complaint of Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Manawala village in Amritsar. The complainant alleged that he gave Rs 9.37 lakh to Lalit Kumar, the owner of Unicorn Overseas Immigration in Phase 10. Lakhwinder Singh said that he gave the money to the accused for sending his son to Australia.

Lakhwinder Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that accused Lalit Kumar neither sent his son abroad nor returned his money, following which he lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

The second case was registered on the complaint of Prithvi Chand, a resident of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He alleged in his complaint that he gave Rs 1.20 lakh to Lalit Kumar and a woman, Pooja Sharma. He alleged that the accused did not return his money and also did not send him abroad.

Police booked both Lalit Sharma and Pooja Sharma for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The third case was registered on the complaint of Buta Singh, a resident of Jakhar village in Patiala. Buta Singh claimed in his complaint that he gave Rs 5.10 lakh to accused Lalit Kumar and Pooja Sharma for going to Australia. He alleged that the accused did not send him abroad and also did not return his money.

The investigating officer of the cases, Assistant Sub-Inspector Varinder Singh, said the office of the accused was locked but they would soon arrest both the culprits.