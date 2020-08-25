Mohali: 3 booked for illegal sand mining in Majri area

The two accused were arrested in a raid by the Mining department, during which three tipper trucks were nabbed with sand illegally dug up in Majri area. (Representational Image)

Majri police booked three persons who were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining.

Police arrested two accused, identified as against three persons identified as Gurinder Singh and Gaganpreet Singh, while accused Prem Paswan is on the run.

The two accused were arrested in a raid by the Mining department, during which three tipper trucks were nabbed with sand illegally dug up in Majri area.

Sub-Divisional Officer-cum-Assistant Mining Officer, Yadwinder Singh told the police that he was checking the Majri area, when during patrolling he came across three tipper trucks laden with freshly dug up sand. The trucks’ drivers were unable to present any documents pertaining to carrying sand, and it was found that the sand was being illegally transported.

“They did not have any document and were illegally transporting sand in trucks,” the complainant stated.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the three accused, Gurinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh and Prem Paswan, under the relevant sections of the Mining Act and the Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

